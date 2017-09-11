LEGENDARY MAGAZINE EDITOR TINA BROWN OPENS UP TO “CBS SUNDAY MORNING” ABOUT HER CAREER, HER RELATIONSHIP WITH PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP AND DISGRACED FILM PRODUCER HARVEY WEINSTEIN

Weinstein Never Hit on Her, Brown Says: “I Think Harvey’s Taste Was Girls of 21 Who Were in High-heeled Shoes from Hollywood”

Legendary magazine editor Tina Brown opens up about her career, her new book, her relationship with President Donald Trump and her interactions with disgraced filmmaker and former business partner Harvey Weinstein, in an interview with Tony Dokoupil for CBS SUNDAY MORNING to be broadcast Sunday, Nov. 12 (9:00 AM, ET) on the CBS Television Network.

Brown, whose resume includes editing two of the most respected magazines in America, Vanity Fair and The New Yorker, was partners with Weinstein on a magazine called Talk. Brown tells Dokoupil she never suspected the producer’s alleged dark side. She also tells Dokoupil she had no reason to dig deeper into Weinstein at the time.

“No, because it wasn’t my business to pry into what he did after hours. I had no idea what was going on,” Brown tells Dokoupil.

She also says she was never sexually harassed by Weinstein.

“Never,” Brown says. “I think Harvey’s taste was girls of 21 who were in high-heeled shoes from Hollywood. But you know, it’s a very shocking and disturbing story.”

In a wide-ranging interview, Brown talks about some of the highlights of her nearly 40 years at the top of the magazine world – including the decision to put the famous image of a pregnant and nude Demi Moore on the cover of Vanity Fair – as well as her recipe for success, her marriage to Sir Harold Evans, her book The Vanity Fair Diaries and her interaction with Donald Trump when he was just gossip page fodder in New York.

“Donald Trump always came on the line with a gag, and in a funny way it did win him the hearts of the press, I think,” Brown tells Dokoupil. “I found him very beguiling actually. He had a kind of freshness and bravado that made me laugh. But then he got less and less entertaining.”

It changed, she says, because “the desire for publicity made him so impossible to deal with. One of our best writers did a piece on him, and she noted in the piece that he had Hitler’s speeches in his office. And he went absolutely ballistic.”

A few months later, the future president got his revenge at a party by dumping wine down the back of the writer’s dress, she says.

CBS SUNDAY MORNING is broadcast Sundays (9:00-10:30 AM, ET) on the CBS Television Network. Rand Morrison is the executive producer.

Follow CBS SUNDAY MORNING on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and CBSNews.com. Listen to CBS SUNDAY MORNING podcasts at Radio.com.

***

Press Contact: